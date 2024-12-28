Lighthouse top 15 posts of 2024

Hey friends and readers,

Since the year is almost done, here are the top 15 articles in the Lighthouse of 2024. Can’t believe how many we had!

God is so forgiving

https://alexandersemenyuk.substack.com/p/god-is-so-forgiving

The Highway of God by Deborah T. Hewitt

https://alexandersemenyuk.substack.com/p/the-highway-of-god

Greatest addiction of our time

https://alexandersemenyuk.substack.com/p/greatest-addiction-of-our-time

Everyone needs H.E.L.P. by Merissa Nicole

https://alexandersemenyuk.substack.com/p/everyone-needs-help

Real face of Jesus

https://alexandersemenyuk.substack.com/p/real-face-of-jesus

To fix your writing, you must fix your mindset by Veronica Llorca-Smith

https://alexandersemenyuk.substack.com/p/to-fix-your-writing-you-have-to-fix

Freedom

https://alexandersemenyuk.substack.com/p/freedom

You must die by Almer Alice He

https://alexandersemenyuk.substack.com/p/you-must-die

Childhood around the newspaper

https://alexandersemenyuk.substack.com/p/childhood-around-the-newspaper

There is so much light in you

https://alexandersemenyuk.substack.com/p/there-is-so-much-light-in-you

A kiwi as a birthday gift

https://alexandersemenyuk.substack.com/p/a-kiwi-as-a-birthday-gift

In the wasteland of sunrises by Deborah T. Hewitt

https://alexandersemenyuk.substack.com/p/in-the-wasteland-of-sunrises

Stones by Hege Kristoffersen

https://alexandersemenyuk.substack.com/p/stones

The Rabbit by Alison Bull

https://alexandersemenyuk.substack.com/p/the-rabbit

The Enchanter of souls by Rolando Andrade

https://alexandersemenyuk.substack.com/p/an-enchanter-of-souls