Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Deborah T. Hewitt's avatar
Deborah T. Hewitt
Jun 27, 2024

What a beautiful story Alex. It breaks my heart to think he is gone due to the war, yet God used this boy to impact your heart and tell his story throughout your life. Thank you. 🙏🏻

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
Veronica Llorca-Smith 🍋's avatar
Veronica Llorca-Smith 🍋
Jun 27, 2024

What a lovely story, Alexander.

Thank you for sharing.

I hosted a session today online and I talked about gratitude and how we have so much to be thankful for.

I love kiwi fruit btw and just had one before reading your story. I'm grateful ;)

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
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