Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Kiran Blackwell's avatar
Kiran Blackwell
Aug 23, 2024

Lovely words. I very much agree with the thought that it really doesn't matter what Jesus looks like on the surface. His living presence is what's important, and whatever image helps you attune to that presence, go for it!

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David Furgiuele's avatar
David Furgiuele
Aug 24, 2024

“For now we see in a mirror dimly, but then face to face. Now I know in part; then I shall know fully, even as I have been fully known.”

‭‭1 Corinthians‬ ‭13‬:‭12‬ ‭ESV‬‬

https://bible.com/bible/59/1co.13.12.ESV

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