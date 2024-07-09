Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Nevena Pascaleva's avatar
Nevena Pascaleva
Jul 11, 2024

A wonderful post! Thank you, Alex!

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Deborah T. Hewitt's avatar
Deborah T. Hewitt
Jul 9, 2024

Chills. Excellent Alex.

Reminds me, once again of your interview with Coleman. We must work all day, every single day, at dropping the flesh, so we have a clear path to love. It's our self-absorbed nature to be right/defensive, rather than to love like He does. Many years ago we read a book in marriage group, that was actually boring, until these words jumped out at me "look at each other as a child of God." After years of letting life and busyness take over, this has finally sunk in, through the prison of immense grief. At some point we finally listen. Thank you friend, cause I was a bit sad yesterday. I know you know. ox

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