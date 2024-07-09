Greatest addiction of our time

“But our Lord was not silent. Even if he had been silent, my life until this day would have spoken of Him.”

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Hello there, friends,

Why do I begin this blog with that quote? Isn’t this going to be about addiction? Keep reading.

This quote is from my favorite work of fiction, Silence by Endo. That quote is the very last line of the book. In this book, a young priest goes through terrible trials and suffering, and it seems like at the end of it all he would break. Instead, he realized something that changes his whole perspective on things, the mere fact that when he thought he was alone and abandoned, God was actually always with him and that his survival is an example of God’s love. He understands that God’s mind is not his mind, there is a different perspective on things from the way a human looks at the world, versus how God looks at it. His suffering is released as he fully entrusts himself to God.

So how does this tie to addiction? There are many types of addiction, you may have a very specific one in your mind right now, and you’d be correct to call it that. However, the greatest addiction there is in our world is self-righteousness, an addiction to being right. From there, this addiction leads to suffering.

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“Beware the self-righteous man, for he will destroy the world many times over before he sees his folly.”- Stewart Stafford

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Pain is inevitable in life, but suffering is a choice. So, why do we choose to suffer? Perhaps we want to avoid pain, curse pain, and hide from the pain.

Ultimately any form of suffering is knowing better than God!

Yes, please read that again and think about that for a moment before reading further.

That is an ultimate form of self-righteousness. We get so obsessed and focused on the right of being right that we forget our right to love.

Free will gives us a choice between the two. Which way will you go? Will you trust yourself, or trust God?

Our soul desires to progress, and the only healthy method for this has to be love. This requires a rewiring of how our thought process works.

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“We are addicted to our thoughts. We cannot change anything if we cannot change our thinking.”- Santosh Kalwar

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What is a simple way to tell someone the difference between a good person and a bad person? Ask the question; are they looking up at God on the ladder of life, or are they looking down on others? Are they ready to crush others in order to feel right? Or are they serving God’s task of loving others?

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“Sin, he reflected, is not what it is usually thought to be; it is not to steal and tell lies. Sin is for one man to walk brutally over the life of another and to be quite oblivious of the wounds he has left behind.”- Silence by Endo.

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Looking down on others indicates a pattern of wickedness. Expand your mind to love more, focus your thoughts on this and a change will come which will enrich you.

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“Your effort to remain what you are is what limits you.” Ghost in the Shell.

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You will only get better if you let go of the addiction of always being right. Do not make the effort to remain in that pattern, trust God and open yourself to love. You belong to God’s love and you do not need to seek to be validated by others.

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“We are to love God most importantly so that we can grow to love people as he loved us, not so that we can feel more divine and worthy than the worldly.”

Criss Jami

Blessings

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