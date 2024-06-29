This is my first article as a contributor to Lighthouse, and I’m thrilled to partner with my buddy and prolific writer Alexander Semenyuk.

This was the brief:

“Something on the successful mindset and how to overcome obstacles to achieve your dream.”

Here is the lemonade I squeezed out of my lemons…enjoy!

Last week, I asked my paid subscribers about their biggest challenges when it comes to writing. As I read their answers, my heart bled a little:

“I’m afraid people won’t be interested in what I have to say.”

“I don’t think I’m an expert to talk about anything.”

“I don’t dare to ask people to pay for my writing.”

“I lose motivation to be consistent.”

“I feel like an imposter.”

The list was longer, but this snapshot gives you a (bitter) taste of what writers experience.

Barely anyone talked about writing.

It was mostly about the invisible demons in the mind.

Their mind.

My mind.

Your mind.

Reading those comments was confronting because I have had those thoughts myself many times, and I know these anchors all too well.

It was like looking in the mirror.

How often do we give the microphone to the imposter in us?

Are you the one dropping the anchor and sabotaging your own dreams?

It doesn’t matter how many writing courses you take, how many cohorts you join, and how much money you throw at skill-building.

Good writing is important.

Technical skills are important.

Understanding the basics of marketing is important.

However, none of these things matter if you don’t fix your mindset first: that is the challenge to tackle.

Harsh but true.

Your inner doubts will quiet your voice.

Your insecurities will make you play safe.

Your what ifs will paint the darkest scenarios.

Your lack of confidence will dilute your message.

Your hesitation will be reflected in your (low) price.

So, how do you fix your mindset?

By reframing your thinking and your language.

1. Your identity

If you don’t see yourself as a writer… who will?

Stop using minimizing language:

“I’m not really a writer.”

“It’s just a hobby.”

“I’m not a good writer.”

Embrace your identity to shape your actions and let your actions reinforce your identity.

You are what you do.

I am a writer.

Say those 4 words out loud.

Louder, please.

2. Your vision

When my coaching clients tell me they lose motivation to be consistent, my default question is,

Why do you want to do it?

The focus of the conversation shifts from motivation to vision.

I exercise 6 days a week, and although I’m not always motivated, I still get out there.

Why?

Because I love being a fit person.

Because I crave the endorphins from sports.

Because I want to be a role model for my daughters.

Because I’m committed to my health and my well-being.

That’s my why.

Vision overwrites (lack of) motivation.

What’s your why?

Maybe you want to make a living out of your passion or publish a book one day; perhaps it’s something you want to get better at.

Whatever your answer is, it must matter to you.

A lot.

Don’t commit to motivation, commit to yourself.

3. Your value

Rejection and criticism are part of the journey, no matter how big you get.

In 2019, Taylor Swift disabled her Instagram comments. This is why:

“Yes, I keep comments off on my posts. That way, I’m training my brain to not need the validation of someone telling me that I look 🔥🔥🔥 I’m also blocking out anyone who might feel the need to tell me to “go die in a hole h-” while I’m having my coffee at nine in the morning. I think it’s healthy for your self-esteem to need less internet praise to appease it.” Taylor Swift (article here).

If you are having a bad day, look at the reviews of any bestseller on Amazon. No one is immune from 1-star reviews, nasty comments, and trolls.

Some people won’t like your writing.

Some people don’t like my writing.

Some of my Notes on Substack get hundreds of likes, while others are brushed under the carpet.

My latest book The Flight Home received a 2-star rating on Amazon and a literary award- the irony is that it happened the same week.

Medium article: I Got My First 2-Star Rating And It Sucked.

Is my book great, or is it tedious? Probably both, depending on whom you ask.

External validation is a dangerous game as it can lead to internal cancellation.

Don’t let the social tides dictate your emotions and your worth. Your value is not reaching 10,000 followers, getting 1,000 likes, or hitting the 6-figure mark. Those are outcomes.

Your value comes from living according to your identity and your vision.

That’s your win.

Find your value from within.

Lessons learned:

Embrace your identity: you are what you believe Build a rock-solid vision that overwrites motivation Find your value from within

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Lemons & Lemonade🌳🍋

If you would like to find out more about The Lemon Tree Mindset, you can pay me a visit and get some tasty lemonade 🍋

Thanks to Alex for inviting me to be a part of the community 🙏🏼