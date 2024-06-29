Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Deborah T. Hewitt's avatar
Deborah T. Hewitt
Jun 29, 2024

Very encouraging advice! and so many excellent points regarding self-worth. Without vision we are lost and it's easy to drown in outside voices.

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Alexander Semenyuk's avatar
Alexander Semenyuk
Jun 29, 2024

Great advice and awesome writing as usual, so happy to have you here!

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