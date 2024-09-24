Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Martin's avatar
Martin
Sep 24, 2024

Thanks Alice, very confrontational and challenging.

Are we willing to go through the suffering of Job and of Christ to accept the calling of God?

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Jade Rose's avatar
Jade Rose
Jun 15, 2025

Amen!! So much of what you said resonates deeply with me. The willingness to give up everything; our dreams and goals and expectations for our present and future, to instead follow Jesus Christ is so important. Right, isn't it an idol in our heart to strive for it by ourselves, trying to be validated by people rather than pleasing God? While He may have put the passion and dream on our hearts since childhood, we still must come to His feet and surrender it to Him... Then our gifts from the Holy Spirit to pursue it in God's Will begins to flow.

I'm so happy I found your page, Alice! I love you, God bless you, Father God, Jesus Christ, and the Holy Spirit loves you all the more, forevermore!!

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