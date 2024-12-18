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Sweet time of relief The pressure burst the bubble I’m not spellbound Anymore Sweet time of completion The hurdles are behind me I’m not downcast Anymore Sweet time of jubilation There’s a lightness in my being I’m not heavy Anymore Not anymore I’ve cast off the heavy stones They built me up One by one As they came undone I emerged changed Resilient, strong It felt wrong Yet it never was Now more than ever I am ready To soar To dream To be I didn’t carry the stones The stones carried me