Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Melinda Montilla's avatar
Melinda Montilla
Jan 2, 2025

Ending was a nice surprise.

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Larry Edge's avatar
Larry Edge
Dec 26, 2024

Heartfelt and beautifully done. Love it!

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