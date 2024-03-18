There is so much light in you

A candle in the darkness, beautiful and fragile, yet it is a beacon, sign of hope.

Such power it does hold.

A light that sits inside of us, that which we should not hide.

Our talents and our dreams. Releasing them brings color to this world that’s often grey.

It’s like a ray of light which cuts through all those gloomy rain clouds.

It can be you…it is you…

Don’t listen to the doubts. Those tongues are jealous, for they did not decide to shine like you.

Through all these mists and fog you fly, illuminating darkness.

Your imperfection is your beauty. Each moment could very much be the last one. It is a marvel, miraculous existence. A journey to experience in full.

With all the pains and sorrows, your light endures, until it’s time for a new candle to take its place…and shine.