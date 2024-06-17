Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Alexander Semenyuk's avatar
Alexander Semenyuk
Jun 17, 2024

Thank you so much for that intro, so kind! And love this post!

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Greg Williams's avatar
Greg Williams
Jun 17, 2024

That's a great first article for your new chapter in writing. May the Lord bless your work.

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