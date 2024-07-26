Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Deborah T. Hewitt's avatar
Deborah T. Hewitt
Jul 26, 2024

Merissa, I just love you. You fill this space with so much light and although I am probably older than your mom, I am inspired by you to do better. Thank you for such a beautiful story and reminder of H.E.L.P. I secretly love to do this, but of course, can struggle and get wrapped up in other things. This was such a sweet and definitely romantic story. Thank you. oxox

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HEPHZIBAH יהוה ישוע Ἰησοῦς's avatar
HEPHZIBAH יהוה ישוע Ἰησοῦς
Jul 26, 2024

Thank you for sharing a lovely story of how to practically apply what our Lord Jesus asks of us in our everyday to day lives in him in loving our neighbours and treating them as we would like to be treated. I found it fascinating you named the managing barista Zoey as The Greek word translated is life, in John 1:4 is zoe: “In Him was life, and the life was the light of men.” Zoe refers to the uncreated, eternal life of God, the divine life uniquely possessed by God and that is in Jesus' recreated indwelt, holy spirit filled born again disciples, that enables us to shine Jesus' light of his characteristics of love grace mercy, patience kindness, as Gods ministers of reconciliation, speaking Gods truths in love as his oracles and blessing others so others can be touched by Jesus through us. Thanks again! Much of Jesus' and my sisterly love to you! 💌🫂🎉🪔🎁

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