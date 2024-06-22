FREEDOM
Poem for my homeland Ukraine
FREEDOM
Where the white birch trees grow
I make a way through the path
With kobzars songs
Carried in the wind, no less,
A little pocket knife
Cuts my hand
Yet I have no worry,
As I drink the sap to no end,
Then by the weeping willows
I listen to the river birds
They sing of those who went
And those who are yet to go,
The lands tell many stories
Of sorrow and pain,
A nation of people
Who stand till the last grain,
In the next moment I walk upon
Old cobblestone streets,
A smell of coffee,
Cozy memories my mind greets,
Ancient church rises up
Right in front of me,
The Holy Spirit
In these walls I can see,
People who laugh
When there is pain,
And pray
When others feel no hope,
They are not so worried, for
Sacrifice is not in vain,
For there are children
These sunflowers of God,
All over the nation
Future so bright,
With bells of freedom
Sound of which comes through
Vast golden wheat fields
They’ll sing the songs
They’ll dance and cheer,
Those heroes who sleep
Deep beneath,
We will never forget,
Never despair,
The bright star above
Shines through all darkness,
Eternal sand in the hand,
Rejoice, as if now,
You’ll rest in the end.
Hauntingly beautiful.
Very thought provoking… like a person need to enjoy life now because who knows when that place may be ultimately missing you?😔