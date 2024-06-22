Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Alison Bull's avatar
Alison Bull
Jun 22, 2024

Hauntingly beautiful.

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
Jules Powellhi's avatar
Jules Powellhi
Jun 22, 2024

Very thought provoking… like a person need to enjoy life now because who knows when that place may be ultimately missing you?😔

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
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