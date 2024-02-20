Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Rolando Andrade's avatar
Rolando Andrade
Feb 20, 2024

Your father must have been a great man and someone you were proud of. The tribute you pay to him here is very beautiful

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
Deborah T. Hewitt's avatar
Deborah T. Hewitt
Feb 21, 2024

Wow! What an incredible life and a wonderful example of a father and journalist. Thank you for sharing 🙌🏻

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2 replies by Alexander Semenyuk
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