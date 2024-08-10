Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Alexander Semenyuk's avatar
Alexander Semenyuk
Aug 10, 2024

Really great work, we keep pushing!

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Donald Schuler's avatar
Donald Schuler
Aug 10, 2024

Well done. Great reflections of the pains in life. Reminds me of the need to move on through the pain of reaching through the goals of our lives. Celebrating their attainments or misses, but moving past them into the new chapters that lay ahead. I think we are called to keep reaching, keep striving, keep effecting peoples lives. Good write. Thank you.

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