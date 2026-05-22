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Lighthouse

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AI and The Church
Reflection on Society, Wisdom, and HITL
  Mark Paalman
The Third Attack from Hell
I sank into a pit of sulfur with no means of escape
  Nevena Pascaleva
Shades
A Poem
  Hege Kristoffersen
Somos Todos Imigrantes
book
  Alexander Semenyuk
Don’t make big decisions when upset
  Alexander Semenyuk
Books, Creativity, and Nerdy Persistence with Alexander Semenyuk
A recording from Alexander Semenyuk and Brie-Anna Willey's live video
  Alexander Semenyuk and Brie-Anna Willey
1:31:09
The Second Attack from Hell
After leaving, my baby left its canines behind
  Nevena Pascaleva
200+ reviews later
Hey friends and readers!
  Alexander Semenyuk
The First Attack from Hell
My brain was stolen and replaced by something I didn't know
  Nevena Pascaleva
Sea Diary of Johnny Unknown
Hey friends and readers!
  Alexander Semenyuk
Ordination and Legacy
Reflection: On Being Called by God
  Mark Paalman

April 2026

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