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AI and The Church
Reflection on Society, Wisdom, and HITL
12 hrs ago
•
Mark Paalman
32
4
6
The Third Attack from Hell
I sank into a pit of sulfur with no means of escape
May 21
•
Nevena Pascaleva
20
8
4
Shades
A Poem
May 18
•
Hege Kristoffersen
15
4
3
Somos Todos Imigrantes
book
May 17
•
Alexander Semenyuk
10
2
2
Don’t make big decisions when upset
May 16
•
Alexander Semenyuk
12
2
2
Books, Creativity, and Nerdy Persistence with Alexander Semenyuk
A recording from Alexander Semenyuk and Brie-Anna Willey's live video
May 13
•
Alexander Semenyuk
and
Brie-Anna Willey
14
2
1:31:09
The Second Attack from Hell
After leaving, my baby left its canines behind
May 13
•
Nevena Pascaleva
12
4
3
200+ reviews later
Hey friends and readers!
May 9
•
Alexander Semenyuk
12
6
2
The First Attack from Hell
My brain was stolen and replaced by something I didn't know
May 6
•
Nevena Pascaleva
26
6
7
Sea Diary of Johnny Unknown
Hey friends and readers!
May 4
•
Alexander Semenyuk
9
1
1
Ordination and Legacy
Reflection: On Being Called by God
May 1
•
Mark Paalman
6
2
2
April 2026
“Where the Beetle Went for Lunch” by Sonja Ringo
“Where the Beetle Went for Lunch” by Sonja Ringo
Apr 30
•
Alexander Semenyuk
13
8
3
© 2026 Alexander Semenyuk
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