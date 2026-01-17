Did trauma break, or make you?

(that’s me as a kid!)

People who go through great trauma and hard times, yet do not break despite the pains and damage, are often capable of great wonderful things. They can still give love.

On the other side, those who break, are capable of greatest evils, because they truly hate, and are filled with anger, and they feel they need to unleash terror upon others.

You can see this out there in the world, constantly. From the smallest of places, to the highest of offices.

From the homeless to prophets. From servants to kings.

It’s a tale as old as we are.

The two ways engraved inside each one of us. The question is, who is unbreakable and who isn’t?

It is actually the strong who most often do not seek power, or dominance. They show love, gentleness, mercy, kindness.

However, the broken need to break others as well. They hate God, and they hate themselves, no matter how much they put themselves on a pedestal and brag.

Remember that…pain, suffering, sadness…These things…don’t mean you are broken. As long as you have that good will towards others, you are still whole, just different, changed, as you should be, for life…is a changing river.

The way you treat others shows who you are.