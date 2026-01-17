Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Victoria Rader's avatar
Victoria Rader
Jan 17

I love you so deeply - what an amazing man this young boy grew into.

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
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Zoie
Jan 17

So beautifully said Andrew. Thank you for sharing these thoughts.

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