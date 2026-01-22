Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Debdutta Pal's avatar
Debdutta Pal
Jan 22

I turn more and more spiritual as the years pass. Believing in things makes me more peaceful. 🖤

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M H
Jan 22

God is love.Its bad times on this earth and Satan is alive and well.l doubt God sometimes because l am human .Thomas doubted Jesus and Jesus showed Thomas his wounds.♥️🕊️🙏xxx.

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