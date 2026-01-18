Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published My mirror is misty I can’t see clearly My vision is blurry I can’t see clearly I spray I wipe I squint I try To assess things fairly I break I shatter The illusions One by one Finally The mist is clearing

Thanks for reading and watching! If you enjoy my poetry check out my Substack Publication Ignite With Hege where I share spiritual insights and art including poetry and music.

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