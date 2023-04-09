Here you will find articles about faith, spirituality, family, psychology, as well as writing prompts, podcasts and videos. Come and engage in meaningful conversations dealing with our world and wellbeing.
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“The author's take on faith particularly hits home for me. I recently connected with him and had a few lovely exchanges. Couldn't recommend the societal dialogues more as well!”...”
“Wonderful writing at the heart of which true wisom lies. Words spoken with love and sincerity that we can all learn from. I highly recommend Alexander and can confirm that his work will certainly brighten your day.”...”