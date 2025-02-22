Lighthouse

Lighthouse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hege Kristoffersen's avatar
Hege Kristoffersen
Feb 22, 2025

Beautiful piece Deborah! Thank you for sharing.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Stephanie Loomis's avatar
Stephanie Loomis
Feb 22, 2025

So beautiful. Amazing how God orchestrates out lives if we pay attention.

Reply
Share
1 reply
36 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alexander Semenyuk · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture