Lighthouse

Lighthouse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wendy Elizabeth Williams's avatar
Wendy Elizabeth Williams
Jan 20, 2025

Deborah, you make me cry... in a good way.... Thank you for your heartfelt and authentic writing. Even though my own home is a humble rented apartment furnished in early American Flintstone, it means so much to me. It is my place of refuge in this difficult world. Temporary, as I live for my Eternal Home... Bless you, dear Deborah, Wendy

Reply
Share
1 reply
The Braver Mom's avatar
The Braver Mom
Jan 21, 2025Edited

So beautiful. I love the Matthew verses you have chosen. And the photos! Powerful images that tug me as I stare at them.

I agree, home is in the beating of our heart. ♥️

Reply
Share
1 reply
27 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alexander Semenyuk · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture