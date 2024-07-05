Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Deborah T. Hewitt's avatar
Deborah T. Hewitt
Jul 6, 2024

Oh Alex, you know our story (with many details left out too) and I can't believe, in reflection tonight, when we met, and I shared our story with you.. you were holding this trauma inside. We have so much in common. We literally fled two homes. My heart hurts to know what you went through and I can testify to God's goodness and protection in the midst of so much. Thank God for our loving parents and for your sister. I am deeply sorry for the terrible atrocities and losses of your friends back home 🇺🇦 and the loss of your grandmother 😔 You are very strong and I thank God your talent for writing has been a saving grace, despite Satan's attack on your former blog. You were meant to be here. I also hurt to hear you had to sell your camera. I lost all my contracts when Covid hit, so I deeply understand - but if you need a camera there might be something I can do for you. We were definitely meant to meet. God keep you, your beautiful faithful wife and your sweet boy. Thank God life is calm for him now and he can sleep in his bed. Sending you all so much love. ox

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
Morgan Shirey 🕊️'s avatar
Morgan Shirey 🕊️
Jul 5, 2024

Wow, blessings to you! Happy you and your family are safe now! Thank you for sharing 🙏

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