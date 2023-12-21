Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Deborah T. Hewitt's avatar
Deborah T. Hewitt
Jan 31, 2024

Now I will see Sasha and the miracle of him watching F1 with you this season and thank God for His mercy and grace. What a time it was in 2016. Thank you for sharing this Alexander! God keep your sweet family!

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
Andrea Silver's avatar
Andrea Silver
Dec 22, 2023

This is such an amazing story about your son and the miracle he received. Thank you for sharing it with us.

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
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