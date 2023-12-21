Sasha and his miracle heart. A true personal story

Hey friends,

It was 2016, year when many out of ordinary things happened. Such as Leicester winning EPL with odds of 5000 to 1, Rosberg beating seemingly unstoppable Hamilton in F1, Olympic games in Rio brining many surprises, Trump shocking the world by becoming president, and Wawrinka beating great Novak in US Open final.

Yet, for me, all of this was pale in comparison to my personal story, the story of my son’s heart.

When we found out my wife was pregnant, we decided to try a more natural way and went to a midwife. As time went by and the baby grew we had to do some more scans. Upon giving the results to the midwife she said she would no longer do it, because there was a problem that had to be address with the hospital.

This is when we were given tough initial news. The baby had holes in the heart and surgery would be required. We met with the very top kids heart specialist in the world and she told us;

“It’s not a matter of if, but when. We will either do heart surgery right away, if the holes get bigger, or in 3 days after birth if he holds on.”

You can imagine how hard this news was to hear.

At the end of December, after Christmas, my wife went into labor.

Once our boy was born he was taken almost right away, I followed with the crew as they put him inside a special chamber and transferred him to the children’s hospital. There he was plugged into a dozen of various tubes and wires. They monitored. My wife was recovering at her hospital and I stayed with him, there was a couch to lay on right behind where he was in the room.

The anticipation was difficult. As first day passed, the heart was stable. We were all praying. I prayed all night.

My sister, niece and mom came to see him. My sister held him for a long time, doing healing and feeling the warmth as God was providing the energy.

Several days passed. The doctors came and said that the holes in the heart were closing, but they had no idea why and that he had to stay in the hospital to continue monitoring.

The next day my wife was released. She came to be with him and held him, praying. That night I went home, the next day they transferred him to a room with a bed for my wife and a chair. I was back with them. It’s already been from Monday to Friday. On Saturday the miraculous news came as doctors said that his holes seemed to be closed.

They had no idea how, so they couldn’t give us an explanation. However, for us none was needed, we were so thankful to God. That night we went home and joined family for New Years Eve. It was his first day out of the hospital.

Since then, Sasha has been one of the most active, agile and strong kids I’ve seen in my life.

In fact, he trains with me on regular bases and I’m the one having difficulty keeping up with his energy pace throughout the days.

The miracle heart.

I hope you enjoyed this true story and that it can help you in some way as well.

Blessings.