Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Hege Kristoffersen's avatar
Hege Kristoffersen
Feb 13, 2025

Beautiful!! Thanks for this inspiring read! ✨

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Alexander Semenyuk's avatar
Alexander Semenyuk
Feb 13, 2025

You’re building a beautiful and close relationship with God.

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