Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Nevena Pascaleva's avatar
Nevena Pascaleva
Feb 11, 2025

That was so helpful...I've been through bad times as well....

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Alexander Semenyuk's avatar
Alexander Semenyuk
Feb 11, 2025

“ I trust God. I give Him my fears and anxieties, my weaknesses, and my darkest hours. And God helps. His loving eternal embrace surrounds me.”

That’s the key. Love it.

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