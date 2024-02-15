Why I have some articles every week that are for paid subs only?

First reason is just the basic fact that my dream is to be a fully independent writer. Right now I have another job besides writing. And I also homeschool my son, which means a lot of time dedicated to that as well. Writing takes a lot of my time. Besides the blog, I have now written 29 books over the last 15 years. I write these books at night, sometimes going past midnight, then some mornings I’m up at 5 am for the other job.

Second reason is simply because there are many paid supporters and I do want to give them extras.

With all of that said, I have given away many permanent full subscriptions to my oldest readers. Basically all 30 people from my very original blog on Wix got it, and others as well.

I will give a permanent full subscription to anyone who will ask me. You reading and sharing my work is great support as well and I appreciate it also.

For those who are paying to support me, you have no idea how greatly it motivates me to keep on producing despite being very tired some days.

It actually blows my mind in the most positive way to see that people are supporting my work financially!

Thank you and blessings.