Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Deborah T. Hewitt's avatar
Deborah T. Hewitt
Jan 30, 2024

Although I was never a writer (but cannot live without creating) I feel as though I just read myself in your intro/hero piece. Looking forward to reading your newsletter. I love Jesus, was a pro photographer over 20 yrs, and my latest piece is a bit about Formula 1 👊🏻

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
Nataliia's avatar
Nataliia
Jan 27, 2024

I am also from Ukraine, but I live in Poland with my granddaughter in a temporary shelter during the war. I continue to work in Ukraine, write research papers on logical semantics, teach online, and live in the university here. I am writing about this in detail to get to the point that I, unfortunately, don't have time to read everything you post here. Everything I get from Substack is impossible to read if you have to work and write your texts. But I like your mood, your way of seeing the world around you, the general orientation of your character, and your position on what is happening with Ukraine. I'm also not very good at taking modern current literature "off the wheels," so to speak. Not that I am too much in the grip of the classics, but for the most part, I am able to appreciate the maturity and thoughtfulness of any text. My best wishes to you

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