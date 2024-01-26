What is the Lighthouse

Hey friends and readers,

First, a little bit about me. I grew up in Ukraine. My parents were both journalists and in our home all of the walls were literally bookshelves all the way up to the ceiling. From an early age I fell in love with books and writing.

Upon moving to US in 2001 I faced some difficulties when it came to writing. A new language. After about 4 years here, I started my first ever novel in English. It was a medieval fantasy. Sadly the computer died and I lost it all. However, in the end I see this was part of building a stronger character of perseverance.

During college years there was some turmoil and only after that I was back to writing again. In 2011 my first novel, Love in Ashes, came out. I had unrealistic expectations and learned another good lesson.

Several books later, I was finally back to the medieval novel, The Last Wolf of Iralith. It was a work of labor, and my longest book, finishing it was like closing a certain chapter in my life.

It was not until my 8th book that a real breakthrough happened. Paradise Harbour and its sequels got a traditional contract and became a fan favorite.

Since that time I have reached total of 20+ books. There have been times when I thought I was done, but inspiration strikes suddenly and then I’m back at it.

Now, writing is worth talking about in detail like that because this is a blog after all and I am a writer, but let me also tell you about what are the things actually most important to me as a person.

Things I’m passionate about and what I love.

I love my family and God above all else and that is my prime focus. At the end of the day, I could give up anything for them.

I also love seeing small towns, going into nature, sitting in cafes, and running.

I used to do professional photography and you can expect to often find photos I share in my Notes section.

My other personal passion is Formula 1. That is pretty much the main thing on TV/Sports that I get excited to watch and to learn about.

I also read a lot. These days it’s mostly books on faith, spirituality, psychology, society and wellbeing.

Does all of this connect to the topics that you’ll see on the blog? Absolutely.

I write about faith, relationships, spirituality, society, psychology and I also share my fiction works on here.

Another thing I love to do is promote other writers and if you sign up you can sometimes expect to see me cross posts other people’s work. I believe helping others is an absolute must for me as an individual.

If you like variety of works as described above, and to explore yourself and your relationships with the Divine, world and others, then this blog will be for you.

My main goal on my blog is to make others think, become uplifted, defeat fears, find peace and confidence.

I am a human being just like you and I share openly.

Blessings and thanks for reading!

Big additional update and change about the Lighthouse as well:

It is now also a place where several incredible like minded authors post some stories and articles every month additional to mine. It is a real modern newspaper and a dream come true. You can find all of them in the team section.

P. S.

You can also find all of my works here;

https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B006TO029U?ccs_id=2008c6cf-439f-4d20-ae71-4d1a89cda01c