We see and sense only a tiny portion of this world

Hey friends and readers,

Did you know that humans see less than 1% of the light spectrum?

I find that fascinating, but even more fascinating that it hardly stops there.

I think our senses perfectly fit us. I believe that we were created in such a way that is best for us. Because if we saw everything around us that is to see, heard everything, felt everything, smelled everything and sensed everything in the spiritual realm…we’d go crazy.

Think about all the mini organisms alone. The microbes, minuscule spiders and insects, fungi, various particles. Billions of these are all around us, especially out in nature. How shocked would we be if suddenly we were given the vision to see all of these?

How about all of the noises out there? Animals can hear dozens of times better than us. I personally have very abnormal hearing, it’s not easy sometimes as I can hear sounds from very far away and it’s not easy focusing on writing if someone at night near by is playing music, sleeping can be tough too, but imagine having of a wolf?

A wolf can hear sounds from up to 6 miles in the forrest and up to 10 miles in the open. They can hear up to 80000 hertz. Could we live with hearing like that?

Sense of smell! A human has 396 receptor genes, but an elephant has 1948!

And then, there is the spiritual realm, the special sense. Some people can perceive, feel and see it better than others, but we all are far from really opening that sort of “gate” or realm. Would we want to?

I’m not so sure, because besides the possibly very beautiful things, we would probably also see the most horrific things in this world as well.

So, when we are full of ourselves and think we know a lot, just one fact alone that we actually see and sense less than 1% of the world around us should humble us a bit I think.

I for one, am grateful to God for the design and how it all works. I don’t think I’d want too much more, but sometimes I do want to see something extra, it’s tempting!

Blessings!

XXXXX

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