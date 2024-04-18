Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Deborah T. Hewitt's avatar
Deborah T. Hewitt
Apr 19, 2024

Incredible to know this! So funny because just a few hours ago we were watching an episode of International House Hunters (which we do on occasion) and a lady kept walking into homes and saying she felt a bad energy, she called a bedroom "very angry." I said to John, "well if animals can sense things all around them, then why can't we?" Most people would look and see four walls with no feelings, other than the look of the home. We don't use anywhere near our capacity. Amazing reminder! Thank you. ox

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3 replies by Alexander Semenyuk and others
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Raveen
Apr 18, 2024

'...just one fact alone that we actually see and sense less than 1% of the world around us should humble us a bit..."

An important, humbling, much-needed reminder indeed in order to manage our ego and arrogance, Alexander. Apart from that, at least for this particular fact, it makes us value and appreciate our wildlife and animals more, rather than not caring much for their well-being.

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