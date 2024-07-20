Vladimir Putin and Thomas Crooks

“I believe in God and science. I believe that we live in a non-deterministic universe and have free will. I believe that we are not alone in this universe. I believe that our deeds and actions will be evaluated. I believe in true love. I believe that Russia will be happy and free. And I do not believe in death.”

Alexi Navalny

As many of you know, Thomas Crooks is the name of the man who tried to murder former president Donald Trump.

It is an act that requires a man to have a blackened soul, to be merciless, savage. He has been condemned by many on all sides, especially with conservatives in all of the West coming together and labeling this act not acceptable and utterly evil, rightfully so.

Yet, not so long ago, there was a very different reaction from many of the same people towards another truly brutal political killing, and in fact many others over the last 30 years. The murderer in this case is in fact one that is largely praised today in some corners of Western society. His name is Vladimir Putin. The most recent two killings that he was in charge of were; Navalny, a man who dared challenge the corruption, and Prigozhin, a mercenary leader that no longer wanted to serve “properly”.

To make the point clearer, let us look at some other high profile killings of political opponents by the same individual. Mr Putler.

In 2003 Yushenkov was shot in his apartment. Why? Because he exposed that Putin and his buddies were responsible for a bombing that they used as a power grab.

2006 Politovskaya, was shot in the head. She was investigating human abuses that were deeply connected to Putin and his Chechen appointed leader.

Also in 2006, Litvinenko was poised. Similar poison that has been used on many others. He too was involved in exposing same bombings that Yushenkov was uncovering.

2009, Estemirova, was also investigating human rights abuses, and was found shot dead. It was obvious that it was Kadirov, Putin backed leader, ordered the killing, but Putin acquitted him.

Also in 2009, Magnitsky was a whistle blower about 200+$ million tax fraud implicating high ranking officials. He was jailed on false charges and tortured to death.

2015, Nemtsov, perhaps most famous of the killings, before Nalany. Shot dead on a bridge. He was Putin’s harshest critic.

Crazy thing is that these are just a fraction of the people. There are millionaires and billionaires that Putin ordered dead who displeased him. There are officials and politicians from other countries too. There are many localized killings as well, of less known journalists and politicians.

So, we go back to the original point. How can the same people who so strongly and rightfully condemn that deranged Thomas Crooks, be so supportive and even in some cases, proud of Vladimir Putin? How can they hold him in high regard?

These are people who say they are pro family, pro God, pro freedom of speech. They say they love American founding fathers. So how can they align themselves with a murderer who is also anti free speech? And holds fake elections. A man who aligns himself with countries where Christians are tortured and killed, such as North Korea, Iran, China, Cuba. Countries that have no human rights. How can people of the West who say they love freedom and human rights align themselves with that? How can Christians align themselves with that?

If we are rightfully condemning Thomas Crooks for his horrific act, let us also condemn others who do acts just as horrible. Let us not be hypocrites and have some sort of selective justice.

Evil is evil, what is wrong, is wrong.

You do not turn a blind eye on one assassin, because he might be saying something you like. You treat that murderer just like the other one. With disgust.

That is all.