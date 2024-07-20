Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Alexander Semenyuk's avatar
Alexander Semenyuk
Jul 21, 2024

Good new article to further show the point https://apple.news/AMSVNSajKTNm77lofySY_DA

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Rolando Andrade's avatar
Rolando Andrade
Jul 21, 2024

Thanks for your courageous post Alexander. Crooks is a choirboy compared to an individual like Putin. Crooks had a well-defined target, he probably acted out of frustration, anger or hatred towards Trump and what he personifies. Putin, on the other hand, usually acts out of spite, probably just for the pleasure of taking revenge or eliminating anyone who doesn't agree with him or his intentions.

As you say, wrong is wrong, and it's always wrong. But in this case we have to weigh up the evil behind Crooks' act and some of the diabolical things Putin does

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