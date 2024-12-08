Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Veronica Llorca-Smith 🍋's avatar
Veronica Llorca-Smith 🍋
Dec 8, 2024

That's a great point, Alexander.

Sometimes all we need is empathy and compassion, not a fake motivational high-five.

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
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Margot
Dec 8, 2024

I love how you mention that it’s fake. It can be so easy to say what you think people want to hear, or what would be easiest in the moment. Being a genuine person is rare, and can take guts.

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
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