Toxic positivity

Hey friends and readers,

Toxic positivity is becoming a big issue in our society. On top of being fake, it lacks any real compassion or effort to understand the other person’s pain or trouble. It shows a strange level of indifference, plays down other person’s pain even if it’s clearly something very major.

It can also turn into gaslighting. Someone who is going through real trauma will end up questioning their reality and pain if those around them just do the whole “It’s okay.”, “No big deal.” type of attitude.

Take at least more than a few seconds to think about what the person is telling you, don’t come up with some generic response. Be the true you, open your heart, show the kindness that God shows you so often.

God did not make a mistake adding things such as devastation, grief, pain, suffering, sadness, guilt, into you. We cannot dismiss these, we must understand that healing takes time, maybe a lot of time.

Things like;

“It could have been worse”, do not contribute towards the healing process.

God did not intend for our life here to be a fairy tale, free of troubles.

Therefore, we can approach those in pain with love and care and actually finding out how we can be of assistance. Maybe it’s just by listening. Maybe it’s by asking them what they’d like us to pray about and going to church and doing it.

Just listen.

Blessings.

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