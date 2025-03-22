Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Alexander Semenyuk's avatar
Alexander Semenyuk
Mar 22, 2025

Love this article!

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Charlotte Pendragon's avatar
Charlotte Pendragon
Mar 25, 2025

Beautiful Deborah, and your words give us so much hope for our spiritual future.

🙏🤗✨💜

I believe that the greatest gift God has given us is the freedom of choice—the ability to make our own decisions. Adam fell because of a poor choice, yet God provided redemption through Jesus, who served as the perfect ransom for Adam’s errors. Jesus, too, faced choices, and his strength and dedication to God restored humanity's direction. God did not create automatons; He fashioned thoughtful and compassionate individuals in His image, allowing us the potential to achieve greatness similar to that of Jesus.

f you can’?” said Jesus. “Everything is possible for one who believes.” Mark 9:23

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