Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Jo Lein's avatar
Jo Lein
Dec 10, 2024

It’s easy to judge others, but true transformation starts by confronting ourselves.

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2 replies by Alexander Semenyuk and others
Hannah Rose Williams's avatar
Hannah Rose Williams
Dec 10, 2024

My thing with this recent topic has been not that I think the CEO was a good person -- I don't think George Floyd was a good person either -- but that I am disturbed by how many people think they are justified in killing someone in the street. No one wants it done to them, yet they're creating a culture that encourages it. It's always just a matter of time before they get around to you.

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4 replies by Alexander Semenyuk and others
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