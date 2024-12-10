Those who celebrate violence

Hey friends and readers,

There isn’t just one, or two, or three examples of this in recent times, it’s countless… and throughout history.

We are constantly shown how much evil there is in human nature when violence and murder is celebrated by those who align with ideology of the killer.

One day the person will be posting sad stories about someone killed in a certain country, the next day they’ll celebrate killing of someone they didn’t like.

This obviously gets even worse when we talk about war crimes, blowing up children, shooting rockets into hospitals and schools.

Same nature is at work. One day the person will condemn atrocities of one country, then make up every excuse the next day for another.

People are also so quick to judge who “deserves” it, but then you look at their life and how they treat others and you just shake your head.

You see how much you need Jesus in your life?

“3 “Why do you look at the speck of sawdust in your brother’s eye and pay no attention to the plank in your own eye? 4 How can you say to your brother, ‘Let me take the speck out of your eye,’ when all the time there is a plank in your own eye? 5 You hypocrite, first take the plank out of your own eye, and then you will see clearly to remove the speck from your brother’s eye.”

What is the parameter that you judge someone deserving of death and yourself not?

I’ve seen same people who celebrate murder of someone rich also cry on media about brutal cold blooded serial killers on death row.

This shows a lot, not just the violent intent.

For one, this shows huge selfishness and self centered nature. It’s the attitude of:

“I’m better than everyone else and everyone owes me something.”

Always start with yourself first, then go from there.

Second thing is envy/jealousy. It is the attitude of being happy that someone with more material things has something terrible happen to them. Attracting this type of energy into your life only destroys, yourself most of all.

Third thing is cowardice. It’s bizarre, but you see how worked up some people get when a killer or assassin fails to kill someone. You can tell that they want to do the same thing as their “hero”, but they are too scared. It’s a strange mix of ultimate evil intent of taking a life, with cowardice.

If there was a button presented to everyone in the world which would kill anyone they wanted to without anyone knowing, how many would press it?

I’ve asked myself this question when I was younger, and thought that most wouldn’t, but now I know better. Most would.

The gate is SO NARROW. You have no idea. Many saints have spoken about this. The gate is so much more narrow than you imagine. Looking at our world, do you see why it is so hard to be good? Do you see why Jesus said that no one is actually good in the flesh?

You need Jesus Christ in your life. Throw this energy of envy, violence and selfishness to the side.

“Then said Jesus unto him, “Put up again thy sword into his place, for all they that take the sword shall perish with the sword.”

Thanks for reading and blessings.

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