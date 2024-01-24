The traveler

(fiction)

Where did we come from? Where are we going?

These are the questions we all ask ourselves, no matter how confident we are in our beliefs.

As I woke up inside a metal room, I had many more questions than just those. I did not remember my name, I had no idea how I got there, or where I was, I had only vague blurry memories inside my head, they weren’t enough to even complete one picture puzzle of the past memories for me to enjoy. I got up and saw my reflection in the mirror. I was a thin, fit young male, I knew that I was a male, so at least I had that knowledge, my head was fully shaved and the only thing I was dressed in were tight grey pants. I came up to a blue sign on the door and pressed it, the door slid open to the side and what I saw next was the most magnificent and yet terrifying view. A large circular room which had giant windows instead of walls, thought them I could see the space, cosmos, the stars. My heart began to beat fast as I walked up closer to the thick glass. I was indeed inside some sort of space craft, or a station.

I was in awe looking at the cosmos in front of me for a long time, finally when I turned around and examined the large room I saw several more doors and a large hole in the floor with few ladders leading down. As I got closer I could hear sounds from somewhere deep inside this structure.

Inside of me I felt the sensation of piercing fear, but I knew that I had to explore and to know what was going on to me. I began to descend the ladder and after a few minutes of going down I came to another floor. It had glass walls facing the opposite way and to my astonishment I could see the whole station, which looked more like a small city. There were various lights floating or projecting out of the floor and the walls, but there was no sign of other life forms like me, no sign of any life in fact. I once again heard the distant sounds coming from the depth of the hole and continued to descend the ladder.

I passed several more floors, but no longer stopped to observe, I kept going down, the closer I got the clearer the noises became. They sounded like cries and screams, but I wasn’t sure if a human could do that. I was glad I at least knew that I was a human. The opening got smaller and darker below me and there was a sign on the wall. I was surprised, but glad, that I could read it.

Separated. Anchored. Transitional. Anomalies. Nothingness.

I did not understand what this meant, as I descended past this sign and down to the next dark floor the sounds intensified tremendously. I could see the red bottom of the floor as this was the end of the ladder. Out of the darkness and upon the red floor crawled out and came out many creatures, they were moaning, crying, screaming. They all began to reach towards me. I quickly began to climb the ladder back up. I did not feel any fatigue or pain, for the adrenaline provided by my horror propelled me and gave me strength, I was back to the floor where I awoke in no time and the sounds were very distant once again. I sat and calmed my heart, then I came to one of the doors and it slid open. There was a wide white and glowing, curving staircase leading up high. I slowly began to go up, amazed by the beautiful glow. Once at the top I could see the ceiling closer, it was a dome with a blue glow, and then I heard a deep calm voice.

“Welcome, my son. How do you feel?” said the voice.

I stuttered and became immensely nervous.

“Relax, you are safe now. I see experience down at S.A.T.A.N. made you uneasy, it’s an experience I allowed you to have.” said the voice.

“What am I? Who am I? Who are you?” I asked uncontrollably.

“I am your father, your creator. I made you in my image, but I myself live in a dimension that you cannot see, and you can only hear me now because I have a connection to you, my own gene, and also a pathway into your soul, it’s inside your head. Your soul was gathered from billions of others in my dimension. Soon more knowledge will awake inside you, but more of a physical human that you’ll become, the weaker our connection will be, therefore you’ll have to learn how to connect.” said the Creator.

“What is this place then?” I asked.

“It’s a starting point. Made simply enough for physical beings to understand. It is called Adillius Dimerus Aconis Murillin. Call it shortly, Adam. Which too will be your name from now on, for you are the only male who truly succeeded in the transition. There is also a female, she is waiting for you. From you two, the seed, further transition will occur.” said the Creator.

As Creator said this the dome opened up and I once again could see the space and cosmos in from of me. In the center of the glass I could see a beautiful planet, green and blue, enchanting. It brought a smile to my face, for I felt connected to it.

Everything blurred, next time I opened my eyes I was laying in the middle of a green field, surrounded by colorful flowers. Above me stood a beautiful female. I heard the Creator’s voice in my head.

“It is time for you to begin Adam.”