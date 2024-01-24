Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Jenn's avatar
Jenn
Jan 26, 2024

Wonderful twist to this short story!

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
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AKcidentalwriter
Jan 24, 2024

well done. I enjoyed

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
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