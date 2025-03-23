Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Strawbridge's avatar
Strawbridge
Mar 23, 2025

I agree completely that money is not the root of all evil. And my justification is similar, but not the same, as your explanation. I wrote a story where I ask if competition is the root of all evil. Anyway, I thought you or someone else might be interested. https://strawbridgeideas.substack.com/p/beware-of-the-daniel-plainview-in

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Victoria Rader's avatar
Victoria Rader
Mar 23, 2025

This is so excellent. You can help so many more people when you have the means to do so. Money does not change you it just shows more of who you are 🙌❤️

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