The root of all evil

Anything that you truly love becomes the center of your world.

Do you agree with that statement? Keep that line in your mind, think about it deeply for a minute before continuing. This is very important!

Often in our world it is said that MONEY is the root of all evil. I am here to tell you that it’s dead wrong. In fact, most people who will tell you this are referring to greatest writing of all, yet they completely miss a crucial part, thus why true evil becomes once again elusive in our world.

Coming from the ancient wisdom of the Gospels is several powerful passages about money, let’s look at them.

“For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.”

So…what does it say? Does it say money is the root of all evil? No. It says LOVE of money is the root of all evil. Because what you truly love is what becomes the center of your world. So those who LOVE money will do anything for money. Kill, steal, cheat. We see this not just on purely individual level, but on massive global scale. Wars, medical corruption, food and water contamination, nature destruction.

Money is just money. Money is just is. We use money to eat, to dress, to help others. If you truly love God and your family and fellow humans will you misuse money? No chance.

“No one can serve two masters, for either he will hate the one and love the other, or he will be devoted to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve God and money.”‍

Again, what amazing wisdom of Jesus. Greatest wisdom. What does this say? LOVE. Here we also have another important addition. Word SERVE. Do you serve God? Do you serve money? If you serve God then you won’t misuse money for evil.

"For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also.”‍

I absolutely love this one. Oh, I said LOVE, haha. If you treasure possessions, money, cars, drugs, etc., over God and those who love you, then…that’s where your heart is and that means you don’t have much of moral power left to give. You remember that Christ described people who denied God their whole life to have hearts of stone?

"For from within, out of the heart of man, come evil thoughts, sexual immorality, theft, murder, adultery, coveting, wickedness, deceit, sensuality, envy, slander, pride, foolishness.”‍

So this further follows that thought. If the heart is not in the place of love for God and thy neighbor, evil comes over the person.

Now, there also positive teachings in the Gospels about saving, working hard, providing. Here is one.

"For which of you, desiring to build a tower, does not first sit down and count the cost, whether he has enough to complete it?”‍

It talks about being smart with money, nothing wrong with that. Being responsible is important, but being obsessive or anxious is not good.

"For what does it profit a man to gain the whole world and forfeit his soul?”‍

Love of money makes us think that gaining things, power and fame are the main things, often leading to evil. However, let’s remember that it’s not the thing itself, but the love of it.

Where are you placing your love today?

Blessings.

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