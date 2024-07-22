Lighthouse

Lighthouse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deborah T. Hewitt's avatar
Deborah T. Hewitt
Jul 23, 2024

Alison! I read the whole story out loud to my husband! We're almost in a small rural town where my mama lives and it was perfect! So spot on descriptive!!! Another incredible piece of fiction that has me seeing it so vividly in cinema form! Love the title and the characters. You are so very talented 🙌🏻✨🦋

Reply
Share
2 replies
Jim J Wilsky's avatar
Jim J Wilsky
Jul 22, 2024

Alison, that was fantastic. One of the best pieces of yours that I've read so far. Descriptive and enthralling. You nailed diners too. At some point when you were young you almost had to have worked part time at one or frequented one. I'm a fan of diners, even if the soup isn't homemade. - Jim

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alexander Semenyuk · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture