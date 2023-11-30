Lighthouse

Lighthouse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joel Bentarz's avatar
Joel Bentarz
Nov 30, 2023

"We love the truth

as long as it's about someone else,

doesn't require us to do anything,

and doesn't disturb our beliefs."

Dartwill Aquila

Reply
Share
1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
Bert Powers's avatar
Bert Powers
Nov 30, 2023

The truth is an abstraction to so many anymore, that I am not sure there are any peaceful ways to work out of this. I hope that I am wrong.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
51 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alexander Semenyuk · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture