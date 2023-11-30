The Masses Don’t Want the Truth

What the world is today, what the world will be, and what it has always been…

We speak about the word “minority” often. In various terms. Yet, the most obvious minority that is common in the whole entire world often escapes our thoughts, the thoughts of the masses. That minority is the individual, the free thinker.

The masses like to destroy the evidence of truth. Why? Because in their collective thinking, something that displeases them is offensive and painful, even if it is the truth.

The masses prefer pleasant illusions or illusions that feed their collective motives.

Once the individual rises up against the masses they often become the victim or the enemy, sometimes they are ridiculed.

There have been many times throughout history when someone who told the truth was made fun of by society, only later on to find out that this person was right.

In today’s age, many are referred to as “conspiracy” theorists. It’s a term created last century after Kennedy was assassinated. It was created to ridicule anyone who went against the government, or other big establishments/corporations, to make them look stupid.

I’ve made a post before about “truth”, this ties in with the discussion about an individual.

When the masses are convinced of a lie, they’ll treat the intelligent one as a fool. If you convince the masses that 2+2 = 7, then the one who will say it’s 4 will be attacked, and will surely become an outcast in society.

In Huxley’s Brave New World, the future society is drugged up and has no morals, they are mere slaves of the system. When one person from the outside comes in, who has some moral standards and individuality, he is treated like a freak and is driven to commit suicide.

In our history, there have been countless examples similar to this fictional character. For one take those who rose up against communism in Soviet or China. How about many older societies controlled by royals?

Today a lot of this happens online. It becomes really hard to tell the truth from fiction, hence why being an individual is perhaps even more crucial now when you are constantly being bombarded by propaganda and brainwashing from every angle. The ability to analyze and decide for yourself becomes so critical.

The bigger the virtual world becomes, the harder it becomes for an individual not to be influenced. Every day, everywhere we look there is something that pushes our mind to decide one way or another.

It is possible to limit the effects of this by time in nature, meditation, prayer, and learning how to stay in the moment and combat anxiety.

The biggest way that the masses make you one of their own is through fear and anxiety. When you are in your lowest state, or afraid, they can seize the moment. Even the most intelligent people you know can end up being controlled by fear and anxiety, joining the masses.

After, why is it so hard to stop being one with the masses? Simple. People do not like to admit they are wrong.

If a person has been tricked by propaganda, they’ll often choose to keep going with the illusion, because their pride is too strong, they do not want to admit to being wrong. They’ll feel like a fool.

Yet, learning from mistakes is the opposite of foolishness. It is wisdom.

So what is the conclusion?

Being an individual is not easy. Free thinking is not easy. Standing up and standing out is not easy. Yet, it’s crucial that we admit our shortcomings and search for the truth, because it is that small percentage of people who do this that make the biggest difference in the world, even if it’s the world of one person, starting a chain.

What do you think?

Blessings.

XXXXX

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