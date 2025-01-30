Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Alexander Semenyuk's avatar
Alexander Semenyuk
Jan 30, 2025

Absolutely beautiful article!

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2 replies by Alexander Semenyuk and others
Nevena Pascaleva's avatar
Nevena Pascaleva
Jan 31, 2025

That was so beautiful, Katharine! The sad truth is that modern art seems to be more and more about the artist, and not about the art. You need to build an image of yourself first, and then sell...

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