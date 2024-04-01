Lighthouse

Lighthouse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karisa Stapp's avatar
Karisa Stapp
Apr 11, 2024

Such a good article. It is so true. I constantly get into the mindset of not being good enough, and I am learning to remind myself it is okay not to be perfect. There is never a final destination to arrive at, we are always on a journey of improvement 🙌

Reply
Share
2 replies by Alexander Semenyuk and others
Charlotte Pendragon's avatar
Charlotte Pendragon
Apr 1, 2024

This piece is so well written. My Dad gave me the best advice, “ Follow your dreams and you’ll never work a day in your life.” “Can’t is not a word”

As a kid I took him seriously and believed everything he told me. I think it empowered me with much tenacity. Regardless I live occasionally doubting myself.

Thank you for your wonderful inspiration and reminder to believe in ourselves. Have a beautiful day! 💞✨💞

Reply
Share
11 replies by Alexander Semenyuk and others
28 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alexander Semenyuk · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture