Taking on “I’m not good enough.”

Hi friends,

How many times in your life have you heard this from someone, said it yourself, or thought this?

Not good enough….

This is even a theme that I have observed among authors and writers on blogs and in general. Let’s look at a few different types of mindsets that people may have related to this issue.

A man believes that he found a spot where a hidden treasure is buried. He has studied the maps and history and spoken to the locals. He is sure. He prays long before he starts.

He begins digging, spends hours upon hours, and still nothing. He stops in disappointment, wipes the sweat, and throws the shovel to the side, it is over in his mind. The man walks away, yet beneath the dirt…he has to dig for just two more inches to hit the treasure chest. He is sailing back with one thought in his head; “My calculations weren’t good enough…I’m not good enough to find the treasure.”

So what happened in this story?

At the end of the day, his self-belief failed, his patience went away, his confidence in himself was gone, and his faith in divine help fell apart. Yet, he just needed to go a bit further.

This is just one example, and one type of “I’m not good enough.” in our lives. There is a need to have more patience, self-belief, and faith in what you are “digging” for.

Another type of “I’m not good enough.” mindset is when it comes to relationships with other people. Things such as friendships, parenting, marriage, and dating. You begin to doubt yourself, thinking you are not good enough in one of these relationships. This feeling can begin to rob you of the chance to discover yourself better and to actually improve. You self-sabotage yourself by putting your mind in that frequency, and then you begin to actually get worse in these situations. There has to be a shift in the thinking, a set unto different frequency. A place where you know you are not perfect, but you also know that it is okay and that you are learning, therefore, you are good enough.

Another issue that is related to the “I’m not good enough” mindset has to do with sabotaging one area of life in order to improve another one. It’s a very damaging and dangerous mindset. If you have a feeling of “I’m not good enough.” at work, and you decide that the way to fix it is to neglect your family and pour everything into the work, you obviously made the wrong choice. To have real happiness, we must have a balance in our lives. This goes back to the previous concept. You can be very aware that you are not perfect at your work, but you also must be aware that it is ok and that you can strive to improve in a healthy and balanced way without allowing it to consume you.

Next time you have a thought of “I’m not good enough.”, stop yourself, take deep breaths, relax and tell yourself, “I am always learning and improving, and it is okay to not be perfect.”

Blessings

XXXXX

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