Sometimes quitting is winning

Hey friends,

Society constantly pushes us to the limit. We are often taught that reducing, stopping something or quitting is a failure, a “loser” thing.

Yet, it couldn’t be further from the truth.

Instead of making up fiction story examples I’ll give personal examples.

First, it’ll be about a family member. When he was young he was a great long distance runner. On one hot day he was part of a competition and his heart began to hurt in the middle of the race. He thought it would be dishonorable to stop and kept going. The result? Permanent heart damage and he never competed again.

This is actually more common than we realize. People have too much pride and ego.

Quitting is ok and sometimes it is actually winning.

Second example is my own. Before my son was born I was finishing a horror book. My goal was to create something truly disturbing. However, when my wife found out she was pregnant it made me stop and think;

“Do I want my child to read this in the future?”

The answer was obvious, no. I stopped the project and deleted the book. Looking back years later, I am so happy about that decision.

Quitting was winning.

I hope this helps in your own life.

Blessings!