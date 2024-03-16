Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Rolando Andrade's avatar
Rolando Andrade
Mar 16, 2024

Totally agree Alexander. I think that often people decide not to give up, even when reality shows that they should, because they see it as a sign of weakness, fragility or incoherence. If you look at their own words, giving up is the opposite of persisting, and that in itself gives rise to cognitive biases about behaviour.

When people feel conditioned by fear, they always think they shouldn't give up, because that would be a sign of giving in to fear.

An example: in sport, is it preferable to give up fighting for first place when you think you can come second? or to keep fighting for first place and end up giving up the race because you kept pushing?

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
Lev Raphael's avatar
Lev Raphael
Mar 16, 2024Edited

When I started yoga and was talking to my therapist about how good the child's pose that we did at the end of a class felt, he said "Letting go is a powerful thing to do."

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