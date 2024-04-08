Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Nevena Pascaleva's avatar
Nevena Pascaleva
Apr 9, 2024

Thank you for this!

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
Precious Mumzumi's avatar
Precious Mumzumi
Apr 10, 2024

We must have faith that after every adversity we will have a bright day.

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
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