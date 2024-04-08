Solar eclipse lesson

There are times in our lives when things get harder and our spiritual days become darker. Sometimes it gets even tougher from that point on.

Yet with faith and hope we know that even when the light is covered up…eventually it’ll come back and shine bright.

Perhaps the tough and dark moments are to be cherished as well, for the lessons they give and for making us stronger and more resilient.

Do we ask for life to be easy or for us to be stronger and be able to overcome all darkness?

Life is hard. There will always be darkness. There will always be ups and downs.

Rather than looking away from what is covering the light in your life, face it with proper equipment and do not let that fear overtake you.

After darkness comes light.

You are blessed and loved.

God shall provide you the strength to overcome all darkness in your life.

Blessings my friends!

P. S.

I strongly believe in the power of creating good habits and having a faith gratitude journal has impacted me a lot, so we made one ourselves as well. Read about it in the article below!

https://alexandersemenyuk.substack.com/p/daily-journal-of-faith