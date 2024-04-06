Daily journal of Faith

Hi friends and readers,

For a long time I have been mentioning the importance of creating good habits and noticing all the good things around us. I have mentioned before how much keeping a gratitude journal has helped me.

Now, my wife and I created a very special daily faith gratitude journal. It took a lot of work, but I think it’ll be amazing aid to anyone who has it.

Each page of the journal will have an inspirational quote that will help you.

Here is the message from us from the inside introduction of the journal:

“Introduction to the Daily Journal of Faith

Hi dear friends,

We have created this journal to aid you in strengthening faith, having more hope, increasing gratitude and creating good new habits.

The journal consists of just about enough pages to go on for around a three months mark. This will help you create a new habit and then you can restart with a same journal, or one of your own.

The journal is meant to be used one page a day and preferably at night before bed.

Each page has a quote at the top, your goal is to fill in the blank paper below that quote. In that space you can do these things:

Write what was the best part of your day.

Write what are you grateful for during that day.

Draw an image that is related to the day.

Also, you can write anything you thought related to the quote that you read on the page as far as that day went.

Science shows us that to start building a good habit we must do something every day for 90 days. I hope that this journal will have a wonderful impact on your life.

God bless you. “

You can get your own journal here:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0D11QWJF6