Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Kasandra's avatar
Kasandra
Apr 6, 2024

Just purchased it on Amazon. Trust and hope it's useful! X

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2 replies by Alexander Semenyuk and others
Liberty Jensen's avatar
Liberty Jensen
Apr 6, 2024

Just saved it! I have a terrible time keeping up with daily things, but I’m trying to get better. My husband preaches, so I definitely understand the need to regularly work on your perspective. Anything you can do to healthily process your thoughts is a good idea imo.

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
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