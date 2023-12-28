Short poem/haiku prompt #2
Short poem/haiku prompt #2
Hey friends,
Today is our next prompt. Just like last time I’ll take about a week to share winners for poem and haiku. Last time I loved all of them, you are so talented.
Our prompt #2 is “war”. A subject that’s very relatable right now.
Here is mine:
Moon shines bright,
blood on the blades of grass,
War has its price.
Well before the war
a through line weaves together
memories of time.
2.
Words hang in the air
Like the trembling winter moon
Like the weight of war