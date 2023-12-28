Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Tree Langdon's avatar
Tree Langdon
Dec 28, 2023

Well before the war

a through line weaves together 

memories of time.

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2 replies by Alexander Semenyuk and others
April Green's avatar
April Green
Dec 28, 2023

2.

Words hang in the air

Like the trembling winter moon

Like the weight of war

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
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