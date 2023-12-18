Short poem/haiku prompt 1
Hey friends!
This week our prompt will be “Silence”. Before next one I’ll choose one of the creations and share. You can post it here or in your notes, just remember to tag me if it’s in the notes. Let’s have fun! Mine is right below.
“Eagle and silence”
In silence the eagle
Swept down,
A lucky day for the fish.
Troubled heart
Be still and know
Jesus
There is a hush
All is quiet
Midday in the hot sun
Not a bird call
Not a dog barking
Just silence bathing in the golden light.