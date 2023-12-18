Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Donald Schuler's avatar
Donald Schuler
Dec 18, 2023

Troubled heart

Be still and know

Jesus

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4 replies by Alexander Semenyuk and others
Priscilla Duane's avatar
Priscilla Duane
Dec 18, 2023

There is a hush

All is quiet

Midday in the hot sun

Not a bird call

Not a dog barking

Just silence bathing in the golden light.

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
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