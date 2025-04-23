As a Catholic, the Pope’s death is a strange thing - especially when he dies the day after Easter.

Reading the notification, Hail Mary’s immediately rolled in my head.

Then, strangely enough, after texting my own father, I burst into unexpected tears.

For ten seconds…

…only to be followed by gratitude and rejoicing?

Clearly, this required further reflection, if not a trip to confession.

But, first, thank you to all who have sent condolences from friends around the world.

However, this is a moment to embrace faith - not an occasion to weep.

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Rejoicing in Death

Society is often preoccupied with celebrating death.

Sometimes, even murder.

But now, it’s time to rejoice in a blessed and simple death.

For years, as he labored away for God and humanity, Pope Francis’ human body suffered - but most especially during his recent hospitalization.

Even after almost dying twice during his five-week hospital stay, he fought to reunite with his people, leading to his discharge from Rome’s Agostino Gemelli Hospital at age 88.

Miraculously.

Instead of entering palliative care, Pope Francis endured his earthly suffering for one final month.

For us.

“Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. I do not give to you as the world giveth... Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid. Peace I leave.” Jesus to disciples before death (John 14:27)

If you only had 24 hours to live…

Have you ever had to answer the obnoxious icebreaker, “if you only had 24 hours to live, what would you do?”

Well, what did Pope Francis do during his final 24?

He continued to shepherd his flock, appearing for the people on Easter Sunday - one final time.

Not only did he appear for the faithful and free, the Pope spent some of his last hours visiting and comforting prisoners.

Society’s criminals and outcasts.

Then he pushed his body beyond the limit to lead the people he loved, embracing the grace and enduring his suffering until the end.

His last words expressed deep appreciation and love to his own Simon the Cyrene, Massimiliano Strappetti, nurse and dear friend:

“Thank you for bringing me back to the Square.” - Pope Francis, 21 April 2025

A Familiar Death

Sound familiar?

Suffering under the burden of one’s cross (fortunately not upside down like St. Peter though).

Living and dying amongst outcasts - even as your fiercest critics roar.

Being selfless for humanity whilst dying.

Expressing a profound love and appreciation for one’s beloved.

Final acts of forgiveness.

Pope Francis died the way he lived - striving to be closer to Christ.

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Hallelujah, Hallelujah.

Do you know what is especially sweet about Pope Francis’ death?

Jesus is Risen - and Pope Francis is rising to meet Him.

Suffering.

Compassion to convicts and outcasts.

Devoting an entire life to the betterment of humanity.

Professing his love and gratitude for his disciples.

The day after Easter.

A Christlike death, indeed.

What a way to go.

Peace be with you.

Allison Riney 🕊️

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Allison Riney, creator of TheAntiHeroine, is a freelance writer, speaker and resiliency expert based in Phila., PA.