Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Kiran Blackwell's avatar
Kiran Blackwell
Apr 23, 2025

Excellent thoughts. Thank you for sharing your insights here!

You might be interested in a two-part piece I wrote called "O Death, where is thy sting?" in which I look at different fictional depictions of death. The piece was inspired by the line in The Song of Bernadette in which Franz Werfel writes, "Death in the cloister is fundamentally different from death in the world," which your post here also reflects. I also included in Part 2 a section about three deaths that occurred last year in the spiritual community where I live, each of which demonstrated that same consciousness.

https://kiranblackwell.substack.com/p/o-death-where-is-thy-sting-part-1

https://kiranblackwell.substack.com/p/o-death-where-is-thy-sting-part-2

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Jonathan Brownson's avatar
Jonathan Brownson
Apr 23, 2025

Yes and Amen...from a non Catholic, follower of Jesus

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