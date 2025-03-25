Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Deborah T. Hewitt's avatar
Deborah T. Hewitt
Mar 25, 2025

Brie-Anna,

This is such a good and well thought out read. Thank you for sharing the amazing women of the Bible and the personal stories of the women in your life. My youngest son works in mental health and with drug addiction. Hard job. God keep you. I really loved this piece. ox

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Alexander Semenyuk's avatar
Alexander Semenyuk
Mar 25, 2025

Great article, important topic of our time, I am very happy to see progress that has been made in some places and churches, still a lot to be done.

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