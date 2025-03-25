Because They Did, I Can

For Women’s History Month, I wanted to share a bit of my own journey—along with stories of the women who’ve shaped me and the ones I deeply admire in the Bible.

My parents raised me to be a strong woman of faith. I know I’m fortunate to have been encouraged by them—to believe in myself while also trusting in the Lord. They were intentional in choosing my name, which means “strong grace.”

Even with their best efforts to protect me, I still fell into ruts and made mistakes—of course. I’m certainly not perfect and have faced my own share of difficulties, as many of us do. But these experiences have shaped and refined me. And the Lord continues that refining work (1 Peter 1:7)—even when I stubbornly resist.

The way they raised me helped forge my path into the work I do now. I saw people suffering around me, and I wanted to help. I wanted them to know—above all—that they are deeply loved. By me. And by the Lord (even if I don’t always bring that up in meetings).

Inspiring Women

I’ve been carried, encouraged, and inspired by many women along the way (Jeremiah 29:11). Today, I want to highlight a few of them—both personal and biblical—who have helped me rise.

Esther – A Queen Who Used Her Voice Wisely

I am going to talk about many other women in the Bible later in this post but wanted to highlight, Esther's story which has always amazed me.

She didn’t grow up royalty—she was a Jewish orphan raised by her cousin Mordecai in exile. But through a wild series of events (including a beauty contest that makes The Bachelor look tame), she became queen of Persia. When a genocidal plot was uncovered against her people, Esther was faced with a terrifying choice: risk her life by approaching the king uninvited, or stay silent and watch her people perish.

The famous line, spoken by Mordecai, still gives me chills:

“And who knows but that you have come to your royal position for such a time as this?” (Esther 4:14, NIV)

Stirred by Mordecai’s challenge, Esther didn’t shrink back. She turned to fasting, prayer, and bold action—risking her own life to advocate for her people. Her courage changed the course of history.

Even Josephus, the first-century historian who wasn’t exactly known for celebrating women, expands her story in Antiquities of the Jews (Book 11, Chapter 6). He emphasized Esther’s wisdom, beauty, and strategic mind. That’s meaningful. When even patriarchal historians can’t ignore your impact, you know you’ve done something extraordinary.

Esther didn’t lead with a sword. She led with wisdom, timing, and courage.

Her story inspires me deeply—but she’s not the only woman who’s shown me what courage and grace look like. Many of the strongest women I’ve known aren’t found in ancient scrolls—they’re in my family.

Strong Women in My Family

My Mother – Barbara

My mom is incredibly smart and creative. She's a nurse by training, a teacher by gifting, and one of the most compassionate people I know. She persevered despite losing her father at 7 years old and her mother dying of cancer when she was a young adult. She stood by my dad, even during his recovery from alcoholism (before I was born), and has modeled what loyalty and grace under pressure truly look like. My mom inspired me to go into a helping profession. I knew I couldn’t stomach the physical side of healing like she could, but I felt deeply called to support people through emotional, mental, and holistic healing—especially the kind that touches the soul.

Monnie – My Great Aunt

Monnie was like another grandma to me. She helped run a hotel at one point. She loved the sun and golf, and though she smoked and had deeply wrinkled skin, she was always beautiful in my eyes. She painted, did stand-up comedy, and survived an abusive marriage with grit and humor. She made beauty from pain, and I adored her.

My Maternal Grandma-Virginia

What a strong woman she was! My mother often talks about what a wonderful person she was and that she often strived to be like her with her giving spirit. She lost her husband when my mother was 7 years old. She worked to support my mother and her brother and was both mother and father to them as they grew up. When she died she was the highest ranking woman (non-military) at Rock Island Arsenal. I was not able to meet her because she died before I was born but I feel like I know her by the way my mom describes her.

My Sister – Ashley

Ashley is younger than me, but I look up to her. She's strong, wise, and has always been my anchor, especially before I understood my own neurodivergence. She's one of those people who lovingly points me back to the Lord when I stray. She’s also a phenomenal mom, wife, and friend. And she’s an excellent writer and author!

Other Strong Women of Faith

Joyce Meyer

I’ve been watching Joyce Meyer since I was a teenager. Between her teachings and the examples of the women in my family, I shaped my vision of what a strong woman looks like. (More on Joyce later in this essay!)

Pastor’s Wife – Jill

Jill encouraged my sister and me when we were learning to play guitar and start up our band many years ago. She saw us playing at talent night at our church, and from this, it inspired her to build a praise band with us (and our sister, Paris, from another mother). Despite the opposition we faced, we were able to lead that praise band for many years. Jill taught me that we can stand up and try things even when others push back.

Men Who Support Strong Women

My Dad - Wayne

My dad encouraged me to think critically and independently. He always believed in strong women and never saw that as threatening to men. He’s part of why I’m passionate about female leadership. He encouraged me throughout the years to be my best self, to try my best, but to realize it’s okay not to be perfect.

My Husband - Blake

My husband is incredibly supportive (he kinda has to be—he married me!). He doesn't want a “yes woman,” and even though I still battle people-pleasing, he champions me as I grow into my leadership.

A Church That Hurt and Healed

I loved my childhood church—it was my spiritual foundation, my community, and in many ways, my extended family. When it closed, it left a lasting ache, a sort of small “t” trauma that I still grieve. At the same time, I began to recognize places where the doctrine didn’t align with what I had come to understand about God’s calling—especially for women.

Women weren’t allowed to vote in church matters, which was particularly difficult for me, especially since my husband didn’t attend. I felt like my voice—both spiritually and practically—was muted. Even when we started the praise band, we faced resistance. Still, we pressed on and created something meaningful. That experience taught me that even in spaces where you feel constrained, it’s still possible to grow, serve, and plant seeds of change. That church shaped me—and challenged me—and I carry both the good and the hard lessons with me to this day.

Looking at the Bigger Picture

Zooming out, I’ve heard fringe whispers suggesting repealing the 19th Amendment (yes, the one that gave women the right to vote). I asked ChatGPT’s research mode to look into this, and thankfully, these are truly fringe ideas. Public reactions to them are typically outrage or ridicule.

That’s good news. It shows that, by and large, we support women’s full participation in decision-making—and that gives me hope.

I'm a woman who has taken my right to vote for granted. For a long time, I didn’t understand the sacrifice of the women before me who suffered and fought a system that was against them from the start. I believe that the Lord created all people equal, but the world doesn’t always seem to understand that.

Does God Call Women to Lead?

I believe the answer is found throughout scripture and in real life—where women clearly demonstrate leadership and spiritual authority.

Deborah: A Judge, Prophet, and Military Leader

Imagine a time when men ruled everything—politics, religion, even war. Now picture Deborah, sitting under a palm tree, settling disputes, advising generals, and leading a nation into battle (Judges 4-5). If God opposed women in leadership, why would He place an entire nation under her authority?

Even the Jewish historian Josephus, writing from a patriarchal perspective in the first century, acknowledged Deborah’s role. In Antiquities of the Jews (Book 5, Chapter 5), he describes her as a judge and prophetess—but tries to justify her leadership by saying no men were “worthy.” That’s telling. Her impact was undeniable—even to those uncomfortable with a woman in charge.

Miriam – A Prophetess Among Giants

Miriam, though sometimes overlooked, was acknowledged as a prophetess alongside Moses and Aaron (Exodus 15:20–21; Micah 6:4). She even played a key role in protecting baby Moses (Exodus 2:1–10) and led worship after the Israelites crossed the Red Sea. Even Josephus briefly affirms her in Antiquities of the Jews (Book 2, Chapter 10), showing that her leadership role was respected—even in the earliest records. Her presence in both Scripture and history reminds us that women's voices were part of God's plan from the beginning.

Ruth – A woman of loyalty and faith

Ruth was a woman of faith who stepped into the unknown with courage. (Ruth 1-4) I love the honor and loyalty she showed when she continued supporting Naomi even after her husband died. She showed up, took action, and became part of the lineage of Jesus (see Matthew 1:5–6).

Priscilla: A Teacher of the Gospel

In Acts 18:26, Priscilla and Aquila correct Apollos' doctrine. Priscilla’s name is often listed first, suggesting she was the lead teacher (see Acts 18 and Romans 16). Paul—the same Paul who wrote 1 Timothy (see my later note) and almost half the new testament—personally commended her.

Junia: An Apostle

Romans 16:7 speaks of Junia, outstanding among the apostles. Some translators tried to masculinize her name to “Junias,” but historical sources confirm Junia was always recognized as a woman (Cohick, 2019).

Phoebe: A Deacon and Leader

Paul calls Phoebe a deacon and benefactor of many (Romans 16:1-2). The Greek word diakonos (Strong's G1248 or G1249) is used for both men and women leaders (see 1 Cor. 3:5; Eph. 3:7). Scholars, including those cited in the BDAG lexicon and CBE International, affirm Phoebe held a legitimate leadership role.

The Samaritan Woman: A Bold Evangelist

In John 4:28-30, 39, the Samaritan woman becomes one of the first evangelists. Jesus didn’t silence her—He empowered her.

Understanding the Tough Passages

This passage says, “I do not permit a woman to teach or to assume authority over a man.” Seems straightforward, but:

Paul was writing to Timothy in Ephesus, a center of Artemis worship where women held dominant spiritual authority (Witherington, 1990; Keener, 1992)

The Greek word authentein (Strongs-G831) implies domineering, abusive control—not general leadership (Belleville, 2019).

Paul said "I do not permit," not "God does not permit," which may indicate a temporary instruction (Juniaproject, 2014).

1 Corinthians 14:34-35

Paul says women should remain silent in churches, but earlier in the same letter (1 Cor. 11:5), he acknowledges women prophesying and praying. Many scholars (Payne, 2009) believe:

Paul was addressing disorder in Corinth, possibly from uneducated women interrupting worship.

“As the law says” is odd because no OT law forbids women from speaking (Belleville, 2001).

Joyce Meyer: Called Despite Opposition

Joyce Meyer faced serious opposition for preaching as a woman. But she followed God’s call, and the fruit of her ministry speaks volumes.

In The Confident Woman (2006), she shares how she overcame doubt and opposition by listening to God over critics. In Joyce Meyer shares how she overcame doubt and opposition by listening to God over critics. In other works like Battlefield of the Mind (1995) and Beauty for Ashes (1994), she encourages women to trust God through healing, emotional strength, and spiritual authority.

Today, she inspires millions. If she had listened to those trying to silence her, many would have missed hearing about Christ.

My Own Experience

Like Joyce, I’ve wrestled with these ideas. I had to learn assertiveness to teach it to my clients! One book that helped: Pulling Your Own Strings by Dr. Wayne Dyer. He writes: “To live your life the way you choose, you have to be a bit rebellious... being your own person... is a joyful, worthy, and absolutely fulfilling way to live” (Dyer, 1978).

The Bigger Picture: God Calls Women

From Deborah to Esther, Ruth to Junia—women have always been part of God’s plan. Their stories remind us that our voices carry value, purpose, and power.

We’re not just "allowed to participate—we are called to rise.

So, to anyone who still questions whether women should lead, we must ask:

Why would God appoint women to lead in Scripture—if He didn’t intend for them to?

Let’s stop asking if women are allowed to lead—and start embracing the truth that we are.

Take a moment today to reflect on the women who’ve led you, taught you, and inspired you.

Who are the important women in your story?

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