Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Sue Cauhape's avatar
Sue Cauhape
Dec 11, 2023

Lindor truffles are

so sweet melting on the tongue

soothe heart and dry tears

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
Jenn's avatar
Jenn
Dec 11, 2023

Red wine and dark chocolate.

A haiku:

Dark chocolate, red wine

From a bean and from a vine

Delicious, Devine

I love your picks and your poem! Thanks for the fun inspiration!

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
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