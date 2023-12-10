One drink, one food, fun activity
Chose one drink and one food activity
Hey friends,
A fun post today! Let’s do an activity together.
Imagine you are on an island and you must chose just one drink and one food to eat forever, no health side effects, chose your favorites.
Once you did, answer a few questions and then write a little story, a poem, or create an art about it.
I’ll do mine now!
Coffee and cherry pie.
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How do you feel when you have it?
I feel cozy, happy, calm.
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Name some characters from fiction that like it.
Agent Dale Cooper.
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What does it make you think of?
Family, books, childhood, positivity, reward, gift.
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Make a poem, art or a 50-100 words story.
Here is a poem I wrote about coffee.
Daily Coffee
Morning coffee on the table,
Smell enchanting,
To resist unable,
Smoke escaping,
So I ponder about life,
Flipping pages,
Putting butter with a knife,
Reading these so called sages,
Take a sip and life is better,
Smile now upon the face,
Was there anything the matter?
Daily coffee, daily grace,
So the finish draws so near,
Oh no, this cannot be,
Well okay then,
Pour another,
For no sadness,
We agree.
Excited to see your answers!
Lindor truffles are
so sweet melting on the tongue
soothe heart and dry tears
Red wine and dark chocolate.
A haiku:
Dark chocolate, red wine
From a bean and from a vine
Delicious, Devine
I love your picks and your poem! Thanks for the fun inspiration!