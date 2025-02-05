Offense of “the little ones”

“But whoso shall offend one of these little ones which believe in me, it were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and that he were drowned in the depth of the sea.”

Hey friends and readers,

Above is a line from the Gospels,that is despite its constant use, is actually one of the parts that is taken out of context, and also is simplified the most.

It’s commonly used to describe a situation about people who are pedophiles or traffickers.

Yet, while Christ surely teaches that and the early church did too, there is much more to it than that.

I will look at both interpretations and why both are fine, but also the ones that are so often omitted.

“Little ones” as Christ followers

Christ describes his true followers as “little ones” because he says they are pure in heart, like children. He teaches that unless we are like children we cannot enter the kingdom of heaven. Therefore, those who are of pure heart are also vulnerable. This is also Christ’s call to not harm those who are most vulnerable and weak.

“Little ones” as children

Christ describes children as those who see his face and are closest to God. They are pure and innocent. The early church, people who walked with Christ, and people who learned from apostles, were very strong on the issue of hurting children.

It was a big contrast with others, and especially Romans/Greeks, who abused little girls in large numbers and killed children born with disabilities.

In one of the earliest texts of Christian rules we read that Christians also “do not kill child in the womb.”

However, this doesn’t end there. If you say that you love children and you’ll go after pedophiles, or against late term abortion, but at the same time support government or dictators who bomb children or pass laws that destroy lives, caused homelessness, increase number of orphans, etc., then where do you really stand?

Our eyes must be on Christ. We must view Christ as the king, the one whose rules we will follow.

You want a kid to be born, but then are you ok with that kid starving right after?

There are priests who bless bombs and rockets that later on destroy playgrounds and kindergartens.

If we say we are for children and for their safety and protection of innocence, we can’t also say; “Oh, but not those children. Not the children of people I don’t like.”

Christ taught that being silent while observing evil is also being evil. Obvious as well if you supporting someone who does evil deeds.

Think deeply about this argument when you want to use it. Make sure you are not part of the problem yourself.

Right now there are millions of kids starving, in war, etc. Yet some Christians look away, and sometimes even say; “Don’t give them anything, they are not like me, I’ll have less if you give them.”

Let’s bless those with less.

Enjoy this beautiful music, it can a great addition to help you relax and meditate.