Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Nevena Pascaleva's avatar
Nevena Pascaleva
Feb 6, 2025

A big bunch of those who proclaim they defend children's rights are actually violating them.

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
Clement Charles's avatar
Clement Charles
Feb 5, 2025

Oh, so well written! I love your paragraph... Christ describes his true followers as “little ones” because he says they are pure in heart, like children. He teaches that unless we are like children we cannot enter the kingdom of heaven. Therefore, those who are of pure heart are also vulnerable. This is also Christ’s call to not harm those who are most vulnerable and weak.

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
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