Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Mark Paalman's avatar
Mark Paalman
Oct 6, 2024

Thank you, thank you! A timely message for Christians in our nation right now. Well, worldwide, as the forces of secular humanism are used by Satan to wring the art out of our lives without paying us our due. And, this is so immensely readable!

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Brie-Anna Willey's avatar
Brie-Anna Willey
Oct 5, 2024

I needed this reminder of hope today. Thank you for sharing your story.

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