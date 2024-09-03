Obsession with possessing
Obsession with possessing
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Hey friends and readers,
Throughout centuries humanity has had an unhealthy addiction to possessing, without most of us not understanding the meaning of divine belonging.
When I say possessing, I mean everything.
Humanity has gone so far down the tunnel of darkness that it has become an obsession with not only material things.
Slavery and human trafficking are the most terrible forms of obsession with possessing in our world. Possessing other human beings. The feeling of total control and power over them. That is true darkness of the heart.
When a famous serial killer, whose name I won't put here because I don’t want to fame him more, was interviewed, he said that he killed the victims because it gave him a feeling of total control and power over them.
This darkness…the wanting to be a “god” over someone.
Of course, we must mention other forms of this. Intellectual property for instance. Plagiarism! It’s even a problem on the blogs!
People shamelessly steal others’ ideas. Someone might have worked to develop or write something half their life and just like that, poof! Another is making a million with that very idea, or story, which is stolen!
Science, medicine…how many stories that we know of when the genius that came up with something great was either swindled or hurt and had their work ripped away from the brutally.
So, what’s missing here? What is the problem that leads to this?
It’s not understanding divine belonging and allowing darkness in ourselves to take over. All things in this world don’t belong to us. They belong to God. When you realize and embrace that you too belong to God, you’ll feel more at ease.
Not to say that worldly problems won't bother you. If you are a person who’s trying to be good, they will bother you a lot! The injustice will bother you. However, you will understand the wonderful truth better.
That things that cannot be touched are far more precious than anything else.
Blessings.
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Oh my goodness I love this one so much and I’m waiting for the public to catch up with us and see how much possessions have changed our lives and mindset about the importance and value/values that we are trying to instill in our youth as parents and grandparents. I, for one believe in the demonic and spiritual possession. We must go back to the past when teaching our children that the fruits of the spirit is the gift that keeps on giving. Not the cutthroat culture of today that says that some people are humble and “losers” who are not worthy of winning the prize or power. The music, movies and even the clothing is just as much of a part of being possessed as the girl was in the Exorcist. The only difference is that instead of the green vomitus coming out of nowhere… the words that we have become numb to and the images of Satanic rituals have been made normal life and “goth” is a fashion sense… but I am always there looking at the underlying effects of this on our children and our children’s children. Guard your eargates and your eyegates are very important instructions for us all in the Word of God. Love of possessions can be the foundation of a relationship with the enemy of your soul. The love of money is the beginning of sin…and the fruits of the spirit are the seeds of life that are planted in your heart to grow in your mind. But you also have the power of life and death in your tongue so that if you possess the ability to call yourself the best person and the smartest person around and the rest “losers “ and “suckers “ . You are not operating in the fruit of the spirit that calls for love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. These are all virtues that will make you and I want less physical possessions because they will never be able to fulfill our purpose in our quest to live and grow. Possessions are a temporary fix for a lifetime of traumas that can only be satisfied by turning them into one or more of these fruits of the spirit. I hope that I have not been too lengthy or even more importantly too spiritually with my response to this post but I do as I am thinking…
such an important post. to get into the roots of that word. to possess. phew. Great insight.