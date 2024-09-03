Obsession with possessing

Hey friends and readers,

Throughout centuries humanity has had an unhealthy addiction to possessing, without most of us not understanding the meaning of divine belonging.

When I say possessing, I mean everything.

Humanity has gone so far down the tunnel of darkness that it has become an obsession with not only material things.

Slavery and human trafficking are the most terrible forms of obsession with possessing in our world. Possessing other human beings. The feeling of total control and power over them. That is true darkness of the heart.

When a famous serial killer, whose name I won't put here because I don’t want to fame him more, was interviewed, he said that he killed the victims because it gave him a feeling of total control and power over them.

This darkness…the wanting to be a “god” over someone.

Of course, we must mention other forms of this. Intellectual property for instance. Plagiarism! It’s even a problem on the blogs!

People shamelessly steal others’ ideas. Someone might have worked to develop or write something half their life and just like that, poof! Another is making a million with that very idea, or story, which is stolen!

Science, medicine…how many stories that we know of when the genius that came up with something great was either swindled or hurt and had their work ripped away from the brutally.

So, what’s missing here? What is the problem that leads to this?

It’s not understanding divine belonging and allowing darkness in ourselves to take over. All things in this world don’t belong to us. They belong to God. When you realize and embrace that you too belong to God, you’ll feel more at ease.

Not to say that worldly problems won't bother you. If you are a person who’s trying to be good, they will bother you a lot! The injustice will bother you. However, you will understand the wonderful truth better.

That things that cannot be touched are far more precious than anything else.

Blessings.