Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Dana Washington's avatar
Dana Washington
Sep 3, 2024

Oh my goodness I love this one so much and I’m waiting for the public to catch up with us and see how much possessions have changed our lives and mindset about the importance and value/values that we are trying to instill in our youth as parents and grandparents. I, for one believe in the demonic and spiritual possession. We must go back to the past when teaching our children that the fruits of the spirit is the gift that keeps on giving. Not the cutthroat culture of today that says that some people are humble and “losers” who are not worthy of winning the prize or power. The music, movies and even the clothing is just as much of a part of being possessed as the girl was in the Exorcist. The only difference is that instead of the green vomitus coming out of nowhere… the words that we have become numb to and the images of Satanic rituals have been made normal life and “goth” is a fashion sense… but I am always there looking at the underlying effects of this on our children and our children’s children. Guard your eargates and your eyegates are very important instructions for us all in the Word of God. Love of possessions can be the foundation of a relationship with the enemy of your soul. The love of money is the beginning of sin…and the fruits of the spirit are the seeds of life that are planted in your heart to grow in your mind. But you also have the power of life and death in your tongue so that if you possess the ability to call yourself the best person and the smartest person around and the rest “losers “ and “suckers “ . You are not operating in the fruit of the spirit that calls for love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. These are all virtues that will make you and I want less physical possessions because they will never be able to fulfill our purpose in our quest to live and grow. Possessions are a temporary fix for a lifetime of traumas that can only be satisfied by turning them into one or more of these fruits of the spirit. I hope that I have not been too lengthy or even more importantly too spiritually with my response to this post but I do as I am thinking…

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3 replies by Alexander Semenyuk and others
Megan Youngmee's avatar
Megan Youngmee
Sep 3, 2024

such an important post. to get into the roots of that word. to possess. phew. Great insight.

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
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