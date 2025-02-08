Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Strawbridge's avatar
Strawbridge
Feb 8, 2025

I am glad I saw this story. I have always struggled with rejection especially with art stuff, because it is you that is rejected. Maybe that is not fashionable to say, but it is true. I find myself lost on social media and doing the kind of marketing that evidently must be done. Negativity can be overwhelming. Anyway, I wrote something about that:

https://open.substack.com/pub/strawbridgeideas/p/raging-negativity-and-the-artists?r=333v1n&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false

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Dr. Lang Charters's avatar
Dr. Lang Charters
Feb 10, 2025Edited

Dr. Brie, thank you so much for sharing yourself, experiences, and thoughts here! 🫶🏽 Rejection and I have a long history. 🤪I’d say after being divorced twice, part of me takes rejection on the business side of things really personally. Which can lead to me shutting down and not putting myself out there. That said, having healed from those hardships, also has helped me put my value and identity in Christ, which allows me to not take “rejection” personal. It helps me, as I learned from Rob Bell, “give my gift and walk away.” This mentality really aids me a lot. I do my best to offer the gift of my writing, yoga teaching, life coaching, or soul care to others—and let what happens, happen. What others make of it, respond to, etc. is more about them, as you remind us, than me. Thank you! I hope you have a lovely day!

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