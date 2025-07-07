Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Mark Paalman's avatar
Mark Paalman
Jul 8, 2025

Wow, Allison, your testimonial of survival and faith is as gripping as it is convicting. Thank you so much!

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Brie-Anna Willey's avatar
Brie-Anna Willey
Jul 7, 2025

That message about anger at God really hit home.

💬 It’s okay to be angry at God.

But it’s how we express that anger that shapes what happens next.

With God. With ourselves. With the world we’re still trying to love.

It’s also okay to be angry at other people—but we work to express that anger with strength and dignity, not destruction.

Sometimes with tears. Sometimes with silence. Sometimes with sacred, shaky words.

You model this beautifully here, Allison.

The way you tell your story holds such power—raw but grounded, fierce but full of grace.

Thank you for putting these moments into words.

Thank you for reminding us to hold onto the love.

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